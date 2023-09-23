NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

NetApp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,230. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

