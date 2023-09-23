Network International (LON:NETW) Trading Down 0.1%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 390.20 ($4.83). 358,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,679,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.60 ($4.84).

Network International Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 388.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 356.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,253.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

