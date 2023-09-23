News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.79

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.79 and traded as high as $20.30. News shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 5,569,471 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of News by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,962,000 after buying an additional 865,847 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in News by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

