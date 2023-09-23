NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 122,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 255,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 56,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.