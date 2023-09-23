Nexum (NEXM) Price Up 38.9% This Week

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and $1,197.42 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

