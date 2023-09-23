NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.48.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.85. 9,292,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,123,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

