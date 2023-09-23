Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,050,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 51,336,340 shares.The stock last traded at $1.35 and had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 146.64% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $135,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,137 shares of company stock worth $180,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 81.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nikola by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 6,061,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 67.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 4,690,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

