Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.27. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

