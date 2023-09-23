Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 48,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 91,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $202.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.05 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.07.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

