Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.18

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.18 and traded as low as $9.70. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 2,288 shares trading hands.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nortech Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nortech Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nortech Systems in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nortech Systems by 61.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems in the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Stories

