Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.18

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.18 and traded as low as $9.70. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 2,288 shares trading hands.
Nortech Systems Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
