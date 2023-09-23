Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $424.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $416.71 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.54.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.07.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

