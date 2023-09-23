NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:NBY opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.82.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

