Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,151,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 3,052,158 shares.The stock last traded at $91.79 and had previously closed at $94.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $409.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 81.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $18,919,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.