Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.43

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $8.08. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 16,819 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 47.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 560,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 181,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 66.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 67,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,648,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

