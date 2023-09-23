Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.43

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $8.08. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 16,819 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
