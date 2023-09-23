Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Shares Down 2.3%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95. 33 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NWLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US large-cap stocks screened for both growth and positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

