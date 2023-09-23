NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $253.63

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.63 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.85). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 238.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 43,980 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Friday, June 9th.

NWF Group Price Performance

NWF Group Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 253.52. The firm has a market cap of £117.84 million, a PE ratio of 795.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,666.67%.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

