NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,572.40 or 0.99969753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

