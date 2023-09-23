NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $196.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

