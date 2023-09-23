O Connor Financial Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Connor Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $357.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

