Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 34,330 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 20,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

