Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $113.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.25.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE OMC opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.