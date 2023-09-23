Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 291,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 252,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $99,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,840 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.