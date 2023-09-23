Optimism Price Hits $1.29 (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Optimism has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $50.69 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Optimism alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Optimism Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,517,235 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.