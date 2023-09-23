Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $109.03. 11,152,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,605,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

