O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $971.40.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $936.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $940.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $914.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

