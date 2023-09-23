O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $936.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $940.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $914.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

