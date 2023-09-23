Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.62 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,478 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09.

(Get Free Report)

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.