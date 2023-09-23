OriginTrail Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $91.80 million and approximately $755,497.80 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,720,350 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.