OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.12% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIDS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $764.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.56 and a beta of 0.85. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $99,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at $591,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $190,313.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $99,832.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

