Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 12,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.55 and a one year high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.81%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

