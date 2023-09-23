Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 34 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,466. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $371.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.38 and its 200 day moving average is $374.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

