Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $413.84 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

