Pacifica Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $72.45 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

