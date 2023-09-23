Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.98.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

