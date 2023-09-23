Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 1.2% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 182.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

