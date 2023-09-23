Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $71.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.