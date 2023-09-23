Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,843,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,049,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.4 %

Lam Research stock opened at $619.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $666.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.50.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

