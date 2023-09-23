Pacifica Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

