Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $89,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $669,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $587.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $662.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.34. The stock has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.