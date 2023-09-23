Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $44.43 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of -201.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

