Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY)'s stock price fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Partner Communications Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $704.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.72.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

