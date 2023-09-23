Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 225 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $178.62 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average of $181.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

