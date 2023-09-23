Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 3,055 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 33.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

NYSE GIS opened at $64.82 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

