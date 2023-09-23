Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 897 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244,930 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,582,000 after buying an additional 1,024,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $273.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.26.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.