Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $558.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.59. The stock has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

