Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 63.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $239.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.83 and its 200-day moving average is $227.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

