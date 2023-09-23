Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $920,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,113,000 after acquiring an additional 519,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $380.87 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.04 and its 200 day moving average is $398.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

