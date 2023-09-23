Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 127 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:APD opened at $286.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

