Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 968 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

UNP opened at $209.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

