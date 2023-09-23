Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Trading 3.9% Higher

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 994,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,152,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $71,376.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,333,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,803.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,333,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,906 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

